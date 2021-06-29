A historic heat wave

France3

In the western United States and Canada, the thermometer rose to an all-time high of 47 C. On Monday, June 28, in Seattle, Washington, it was 38 ° C and 20 C higher than the average June temperature in this city in the Northeast. “Apparently, it scares me, we live on the second floor, I wanted to buy small fans, but everything is sold out, we can not even find snowe “, refers to a mother.

In Portland, and further south, in Oregon, three cooling stations were hurriedly opened in this city with generally very humid weather. At more than 46 C, the record is broken: no such temperature has been recorded here since 1940. In addition to an unusually high pressure, the region is crossed by a burning current from Mexico, which creates a dome of heat. This phenomenon is very rare, and scientists report that it occurs on average once every thousand years.