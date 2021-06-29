Home Top News A historic heat wave

A historic heat wave

Jun 29, 2021 0 Comments
North America suffocation under the dome of heat

Published

Update

Video Length: 2 min.

France3
Article written by

The U.S. and Canada are affected by northwesterly heat waves. In Portland, Oregon, the temperature rose to 46 C, the worst weather record since 1940.

In the western United States and Canada, the thermometer rose to an all-time high of 47 C. On Monday, June 28, in Seattle, Washington, it was 38 ° C and 20 C higher than the average June temperature in this city in the Northeast. “Apparently, it scares me, we live on the second floor, I wanted to buy small fans, but everything is sold out, we can not even find snowe “, refers to a mother.

In Portland, and further south, in Oregon, three cooling stations were hurriedly opened in this city with generally very humid weather. At more than 46 C, the record is broken: no such temperature has been recorded here since 1940. In addition to an unusually high pressure, the region is crossed by a burning current from Mexico, which creates a dome of heat. This phenomenon is very rare, and scientists report that it occurs on average once every thousand years.

READ  NASA's Mars rover captures film of a 'dust devil' as it moves across the surface of the Red Planet 

You May Also Like

What is the heat wave recorded in Canada and the United States?

What is the heat wave recorded in Canada and the United States?

Les supporters français devront faire un choix entre le quart de finale à Saint-Pétersbourg et la demi-finale à Wembley. Photo BERNADETT SZABO / POOL / AFP

Blues supporters have to choose between the quarterfinals and the semifinals

North America suffocation under the dome of heat

North America suffocation under the dome of heat

A wonderful fire in central London

A wonderful fire in central London

cerf dans la forêt

Australia: 2 nudists fined $ 2,000 for missing in forest

Faced with the spread of delta diversity, Australia “needs to reconsider its strategy”

Faced with the spread of delta diversity, Australia “needs to reconsider its strategy”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *