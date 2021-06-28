Wimbledon – Humbert-Kyrgios, 4 months after Australia retaliate #Kyrgios #Wimbledon #Humbert #Revenge

All tennis fans will remember it! On the morning of February 10, 2021, the match between the strange Nick KirkioS For the talented Yuko Humbert In John Cain Arena In the fire, the world was regulated by the little yellow ball. At the end of a three-hour, twenty-nine-minute fight, that isAustralia He won 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4. “Giggs“However, he went down very badly from the fourth set. Humbert Serves 5-4 and gets two match points. Kyrgios Saves them and then breaks them. Then, before finishing work on the fifth set, the circuit breaker caught fire in the die brake.

Highlights of the Kyrgyz-Humbert fight in Australia

At the end of the match, TheAussie Does not fail to praise the qualities of French. “He’s a player’s hell, very good. Good service, incredible backhand, good forehand, good wally … He really is a guy to look at, he will be very strong. Let him keep his head high and he will achieve great things. “Both players will meet on British soil in the first round Wimbledon. This is one of the most impressive posters of Round 1.

Humbert benefit?

A Melbourne, Nick Kyrgios He won the wire in front of his audience, which is not surprising. Today, the dynamics of the two players are very different, which may positively indicate the measurements Machine. Yuko Humbert Is in the form of his life. He has won the most beautiful competition of his career Halle (ATP 500), especially by beating Alexander Sverrev, Felix Agar-aliasim And Andrei Rublev. To Nick Kyrgios, His start to the season is over Australia After he lost to Dominic Theme, he has not been seen on a tennis court since. He knocked the season into the clay and he had to return to the ground Stuttgart, The neck problem prevented him from doing so. So it ranks 61st globally London Without the slightest mark. On paper, it appears that the left hand starts with a head start, but it is necessary to be careful Kyrgios, Is one of the most dangerous players on the grass round. He reacted to the draw, and he did not seem very happy to have found the French. ” No Yugo yet …He wrote in his account Twitter.