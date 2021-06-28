Home Top News US attacks on pro-Iranian militants in Iraq and Syria kill at least five – LINFO.re

The Pentagon says strikes against pro-Iranian militants in Iraq and Syria began on Sunday, June 27.

“Precision defensive air strikes”

According to the descriptions of Pentagon, They are strikes in response to attacks against US interests Iraq.
In a statement, spokesman John Kirby said Pentagon The U.S. has reportedly carried out strikes against pro-Iranian militants in Iraq and Syria “By order of President Biden”, The newspaper reports The world. The officer later explained that they were military forces United States They took the lead “Precise defensive airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militants in the border region Iraq-Syria“.

At least five deaths should be avoided

Operational centers and arsenals, which are located in two locations Syria And in one place Iraq, Targets of US strikes.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), an NGO, said at least five deaths should be avoided following the US strikes.

