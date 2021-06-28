Home Sports “I missed football,” says Dverney-Dortiff

“I missed football,” says Dverney-Dortiff

Kansas City Chiefs Guard Laurent-Durne-Dordiff, who chose not to participate in the 2020 season, told the NFL. Has realized more and more how blessed he is to be able to play football in


The six-foot-five, 321-pound Quebec took part in the first day of his team’s mini-camp on Tuesday.

“I want to refresh the feeling of winning a game at Arrowhead Stadium,” Colossus said. I missed football and it was definitely a part of me. (Tuesday) This is a great start, a great day. I can not wait to continue training. ”

Despite the epidemic and the closure of gyms, Duvernay-Dortiff said he was able to stay in better shape by training at home and outdoors.

“Especially when it comes to football, there is no substitute for playing it and doing it again and again.”

A native of Mont-Saint-Hillary, he is busy keeping his mind sharp.

“Listening to video sessions this season will be important for me to maintain my football IQ,” the 30-year-old said.

During epidemics, he began pursuing a master’s degree in public health at Harvard and worked in long-term care centers.

Quebec also talked about the motivation of his teammates when he was not in football.

“They’ve been supporting me from the beginning,” said the man who helped Kansas City win the Super Bowl in Miami in February 2020. This is a group that is extraordinary. I’m glad to be here. ”

The club will play in preparatory matches on August 14, 20 and 27.

The Chiefs will present their season to the Cleveland Browns on September 12th.

