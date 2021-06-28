Home World Germany: The motive for the Worsburg massacre may have been Islamist

Germany: The motive for the Worsburg massacre may have been Islamist

Germany: The motive for the Worsburg massacre may have been Islamist

The motive behind Friday’s attack may have been Islamist Worcestershire, Of which three were killed and five were seriously injured, said Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herman.

“Islamic Terrorism”

“There is ample evidence that this is an act of Islamic terrorism, but they must all be thoroughly investigated,” Hermann Bildt said, citing the direction of “serious suspicion” on television.

Abdrahman G, a 24-year-old Somali who sought asylum in Germany in 2015 – and was repeatedly treated at a psychiatric hospital – A passerby stabbed a passerby in the center of a Bavarian city.

According to eyewitnesses, he shouted “Allahu Akbar”. His asylum application was rejected, but he cannot be deported at this time as he has “deputy security” status.

The victims are women

Police said all the victims in the attack were women.

The Bavarian interior minister stressed that “it is not yet clear whether this is an act of Islamic terrorism, a mental disorder or a vicious combination of the two.”

A memorial service was held at the scene last night with the participation of Prime Minister Marcus Gender, church representatives, and Bavarian politicians, including members of the Jewish and Muslim communities in the area.

Source:

