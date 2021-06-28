Home Technology Delhi High Court refuses to ban federal government’s new IT rules | Delhi High Court Refuses to stay Information technology Rules 2021 regulating Digital News Media | Puthiyathalaimurai – Tamil News | Latest Tamil News | Tamil News Online

Delhi High Court refuses to ban federal government's new IT rules

Jun 28, 2021 0 Comments

Delhi High Court judges have refused to issue a restraining order on new IT norms and rules laid down by the federal government to regulate digital media.

Online media outlets such as the Foundation for Independent Journalism, The Wire, Quint Digital Media and Alt News have sought the Delhi High Court to ban the 2021 new IT norms and rules.

Holiday court judges Hari Shankar and Subramaniam Prasad, who heard the case, said, “The matter is pending before the regular bench. They have not issued any restraining order in this regard. So these protocols and rules have come into force. In this case, no interim injunction can be sought for the time being. ”

The court has been asked by the online media to take up the matter as soon as the leave period expires and the court resumes its proceedings.

