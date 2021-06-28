Australia: 2 nudists fined $ 2,000 for missing in forest

Two nudists were fined $ 1,000 each for breaking the lock in Sydney. When trying to run away from a deer on the beach, the two nudists got lost in the Royal National Park.

Police said the men called for help after they went missing when they went to a distant beach around 6pm this Sunday. A police helicopter was sent back for the call, which found a naked man in his thirties, carrying a backpack near Lady Wakehurst Drive in Otford. Second age 49 and “Somewhat Clothing”, Then found nearby following a new search.

The men told police they were on a nearby beach when they were surprised by the deer, NSW police said in a statement. Both were taken to St. George Police Station after being recovered from sunlight. The two were fined $ 1,000 for barring residents of Greater Sydney from traveling outside the area, police said in an initial statement Monday morning.

A police spokesman later fined the couple for coming to the beach from the sun, the false reason for leaving their home under health restrictions.

In the last 24 hours, Mick FullerThe New South Wales Police Commissioner said 44 fines have already been imposed for violating health restrictions.