American and French artists give hope to a giant Persian painting

PARIS (Associated Press) – A colorful human face emerges from the waves as a call of hope above a Parisian street, drawing a large mural in the French capital, with a giant message of hope from American and French street artists. Virus isolation.

Illustrator A.J., who lives in California. Tango, 29, and French graffiti artist Da Cruz, 44, began work on a 25-meter (82-foot) mural in the northeast 19th Arrondissement in mid-June.

The project, which opens on Saturday, is a sign of a creative rebirth that has reunited the two cultures since it closed.

Growing up in this Parisian neighborhood and traveling regularly to various continents, Da Cruz said it was difficult to see his plans being halted amid epidemics.

“I work on the street because I want to show my message to many people and I miss hearing people speak a different language and interact with them through drawing … a bridge is always created. By colors, he told The Press Associate.

The project is sponsored by the French-American Mural Arts Program (FAMA), led by the US Embassy, ​​in association with the local Ever Living Colors Festival.

A.J. Tango and Da Cruz have chosen to represent the stylized waves at the base of the fresco, and the explosion of colors above the central human face, inspired by South America and Africa.

“We wanted to do something very exciting and celebratory because after a miserable year for everyone, we thought it would help the community get a little excited and give them a little bit of hope with meaningful photography,” AJ Dungo said.

A.J. For Tango, the most famous of his 2019 graphic novels, “In Waves,” and the giant mural is the foremost – the greatest work of art he has ever created. “I last painted my daughter – in – law’s bedroom for my sixth birthday. I loved the little mural of elephant, pencil and butterflies.”

For more than a year, artists around the world have been banned due to viral restrictions. In recent weeks California has gradually eliminated most of the activity. France began reopening its economy last month, including museums, theaters, theaters and concert halls.

“We were (at home) locked up, we were freed, we went out again,” said Da Cruz, so Fresco “refers to this human energy that makes life difficult to deal with”.

A.J. Tango pointed out that for many artists, last year marked the “inspiration drying up”.

“People were more concerned with their livelihoods, families and loved ones so they could create meaningful art,” he said.

Some were very helpful, “But overall the consensus among the creators I met was a very frustrating and difficult time … so you can expect a big outburst in the coming months and years because people will say a lot about what we experienced. All together.”