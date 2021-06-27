Home World Catholic churches burned down in British Columbia | News

Jun 27, 2021 0 Comments
The other day, two Catholic churches were burned in the Canadian province of British Columbia. Churches stood in the area controlled by the tribes of the first countries of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.




These fires may be related to the bodies of children recently found on the church school grounds. More than 900 bodies have been found in anonymous graves in recent weeks. All of those children were sent to a boarding school where they were taught their own culture. Many have suffered from depression since then.

Keith Crowe, the leader of the tribe, told the CBC, a Canadian broadcaster, that the fire was a major disaster. According to him, many people respect the church. “I’m angry. I don’t see anything positive coming out of this.”

Earlier, two more churches in the same area were burned. “It’s not a coincidence, it has to be more,” Crow said.

In Canada, about 150,000 aboriginal children were sent to one of about 13,000 boarding schools until the end of the last century. There they had to adapt to the culture of whites in Canada, while being isolated from their own family, language and culture. The Catholic Church controlled many of these boarding schools. Speaking of “cultural genocide,” a National Commission of Inquiry previously reported that more than 4,000 people had been killed in schools.

