After 7 years without playing, Toby Maguire is back in cinema in Damien Chassell’s next film

The actor will star alongside Olivia Wilde, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the 1920s Hollywood song “Babylon”.

Toby Maguire is coming back to cinema. Seven years after not appearing on the big screen, American actor Damien Chassell landed a role in the next film, Babylon, Announces the site Entertainment Weekly.

It has been seven years since the American actor appeared in a film from the thriller film The Prodigy Written by Edward Swick, in which he plays American chess champion Bobby Fischer. In recent years, Toby Maguire has dedicated himself to production, especially working in films Brittany runs a marathon, The best enemies And nobody is here. He also provided the voice for the animated film Baby Boss (2017), he describes.

Hollywood in the 1920s

Chassell’s new film is described as a place for Hollywood, a “spectacular painting” that recounts the transition from quiet cinema to talking cinema in the late 1920s. Many fictional characters and historical figures will meet there.

Director La La land Has a very large budget to fulfill its vision. Toby Maguire will answer for Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jones or Katherine Waterston.

Initially scheduled for release in December 2021 Babylon Postponed for a year. Paramount announced a limited release in the United States on January 25, 2022 to qualify for the Oscars last January. The national release will then take place on January 6, 2023 in the United States. In France, it is necessary to wait until the end of January or mid-February 2023 to find this work.