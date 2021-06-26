The United States has no explanation for UFOs, nor does it exclude alien activity – the world

The United States has no explanation for UFOs or unidentified aerial events. The expected report from the Pentagon and intelligence – reported by the US media – did not provide definitive results, while at the same time opening the door to new theories about aliens and rejecting ‘alien activity’.

The 143 episodes recorded since 2004, out of a total of 144, are not described. Of these, 21 can be found in tests conducted in Russia, China or other countries with hypersonic technology. There is no evidence that the recorded incidents were covert US military plans, unknown Russian or Chinese technology or extraterrestrial visits.

But even in the absence of evidence, these are explanations that cannot be completely refuted, the report says.

Although the report is endless, it indicates that the US government has publicly acknowledged the existence of such events. “There are no clear indications that there is a non-territorial interpretation to justify them from the 144 cases, but we will go to where the data will take us,” Pentagon officials explained in the statement explaining the creation of an unidentified aerial database and establishing protocols for reporting them. It is difficult to reach conclusions with the aim of gathering additional information and data that are currently missing.

The lack of results opens the door to new theories among those who support the existence of UFOs.