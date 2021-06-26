Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has been closed for 15 days

Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has been confirmed for 15 days

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Sydney and its region begin a two-week lockout this Saturday, with the re-emergence of the Covid 19 epidemic coming mainly due to a delta variation affecting more than 80 people.

More than a million people living in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, and its suburbs have already been affected by control measures, and officials have decided to expand to other neighborhoods due to the progressive virus.

Australia is more successful in controlling the epidemic than any other major economy on the planet, thanks to its rapid closure of borders and strict adherence to social distance rules. A total of 30,400 cases and 910 deaths have been reported.

But the country has been struggling to use its vaccine campaign and some states have seen a resurgence of minor infections in recent months, leading authorities to detect cases of contact, isolating groups of thousands of people. People and strict restrictions.

(Reporting Lydia Kelly; French Edition Elizabeth Pinau)