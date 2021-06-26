Non-GamStop Casinos – Are They Really Better?

People in the online gambling space are starting to hear a lot more about non-GamStop casinos. While some people believe that these sites are a fad, most people who have made the switch over believe that they are here to stay.

More and more people are getting fed up of the increasing regulations and restrictions that the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) is putting in place on UK casino sites. While it is good for protecting problem gamblers, people who can control their gambling are also not getting the same level of experience. This article will explore the topic of non-GamStop casinos and see if they are better than their UKGC-licensed alternatives.

How does GamStop Work?

The UKGC is tasked by the UK government with making sure that there is a proper form of regulation in place for the region’s gambling sector. With millions of people using online casino sites in the UK each day, this is a mammoth task. Therefore, they have often been trying to catch up with the industry and to bring in rules regarding new trends.

In recent years, it has been implementing numerous curtailments on operators and gamblers. For example, people can. No longer add money to their casino accounts by using a credit card. The size of bets has also been decreased and many game features are no longer seen. For example, the time between spins have bene slowed down with online slots.

The UKGC usesGamStop to help reign in problem gambling. This is a not-for-profit group that offers a comprehensive self-exclusion scheme. This allows people with gambling problems to block themselves from utilizing any real money gambling site that holds a UKGC license. This cannot be reversed once it has been put in place. The time periods of exclusion start at six months and currently rises to three years.

It is vital that people who are looking to use non-GamStop casino sites are not doing so just because they have self-excluded from UKGC-licensed sites. Problem gambling is something that is not to be laughed at and you should seek sufficient help if you are struggling with your spending on casino sites.

What About Regulation For Non-GamStop Sites?

Non-GamStop platforms also usually will be regulated by an authority, just not the UKGC. This could be a major regulator like the Malta Gaming Authority or a more niche one like the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

These sites usually will also do as much as possible to make their player base feel at home and safe. This means going above and beyond to show the fairness of games. They will also invest in leading technology to protect the data and funds of players.

Are Casinos not on GamStop legal to play at?

As a person in the UK, you are able to decide what gambling sites you use. This means that you are able to utilize the UKGC-licensed platforms or look elsewhere. Therefore, you can use non-GamStop casinos without running into any legality issues. If there is an issue with the legality regarding the operations of a given site owner, then that will be their problem to deal with and not yours.

What to Expect at Non-UK Casinos

There is a long list of benefits that you will see when you start using non-UK casinos. There is mainly a great feeling of freedom across the board. Right off the bat, you will see that the welcome offers are a lot bigger than what you would see elsewhere. The wagering requirements can also be a lot easier to achieve.

Bet sizes generally will also be a bit bigger on these platforms, allowing you to have more flexibility with your wagering. The game libraries tend to be more expansive, with a combination of top-tier developers and a lot of rising stars coming to the fore.

You won’t have to deal with the same old stale games being recycled when you are using non-UK casinos. The game features are also fresh a lot of the time as the studios don’t have to adhere to the same strict standards that the UKGC puts in place.

You have a much more fluid level of payment options with non-GamStop sites also. This includes having the ability to use. Accredit for transactions, as well as being able to use cryptocurrencies as they were intended. Once you’re not looking to avoid GamStop self-exclusion, then non-UK casino sites are certainly well worthwhile testing out for yourself.

GamStop Sites vs Casinos Not on GamStop

There are a few similarities and differences when you compare non-GamStop casinos with the UKGC-licensed platforms. Here is a brief overview of some of the pros and cons of each respective category:

GamStop Casinos

Pros

Regulated by a UK body

Tons of problem gambling support

GBP always offered as an option

Big-name game studios

Cons

Bans on popular game features

Strict betting limits

Payment option curtailments

Non-GamStop Casinos

Pros

Huge game libraries

Varied payment options

Large bonus offers

Exciting types of games

Usually licensed by a big regulator

Cons

GBP not always an option

Not as much consumer protection

Here to Stay

Non-GamStop casinos look like they are here to say the benefits are too big to ignore for more and more UK gamblers. They prefer the level of freedom they get with these platforms. That is why so many people are making the switch over. You don’t really have anything to lose by signing up for an account with one of these sites today and seeing what all of the hype is about.