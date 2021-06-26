Morelace: A summer evening concert and outdoor cinema

Morrell’s Town Hall Cultural Authority is hosting an evening concert and open-air cinema on Friday, July 2, in conjunction with the Battle.

From 7pm to 10pm, the restaurant area will offer specialties from the Southwest Food-Truck El Toro As well as Morrell Festival group drinks and popcorn. El Amandier Restaurant Take a dish and dessert formula to 10 at (by booking on Thursday, July 1, 05 59 33 41 38) and enjoy listening to one of the tables at the venue set up at the Place de la Hauerki. First tips of training Tidimus It will take place from 8 p.m. The public will be delighted to meet Nellie Mousks and Thomas Beyrook with Oliver Delphicus and Philip Ichas.

The concert is free and will last until 10:30 pm. Following that Free screening of “Bohemian Rhapsody” On the area of ​​the pediment submerged in darkness (limited spaces, no reservation); In case of rain, the screening of the film is maintained at 10:30 pm, but inside the sports hall. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is a 2018 British-American biopic co-produced and directed by Brian Singer. It is a fictional and sometimes misleading portrayal of British rock singer Freddie Mercury and his band Queen.