Light is so large that it takes 3.3 billion years to travel through it

Jun 26, 2021 0 Comments
What is the biggest thing in the universe? A star? A galaxy? The latest discovery reveals something even bigger: Collection of galaxies. Something large enough to practically occupy the fifteenth part of the visible universe. This makes us wonder about the basic cosmological theories we have so far.


About it Giant Arch, the name given to crescent-shaped galaxies It covers a significant part of the observable universe. The discovery was recently announced By the University of Central Lancashire, From the United Kingdom. They say it’s about 9.2 billion light years from us.

The findings are based on observations made by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey in New Mexico. Researcher Alexia Lopez tested a technique called MgII, which allows Examine the residual spectral fingerprints by ionized magnesium in space. This allows detection of otherwise unknown structures.

Challenging cosmological theory

The Cosmological principle The Universe claims to be largely homogeneous and isotopic. It The Universe on a large scale must have a similar and uniform shape. Massive structures must be very rare, if they exist, to not exceed 1.2 billion light years. In this case, the Giants Arch is three times larger.

Others Related gigantic structures Son The Great Wall of Sloan, The South Pole Wall, The Best LQG o la The great wall of the Hercules-Boreal crown. To get an idea, they measure 1.5 billion light-years, 1.37 billion light-years, 4 billion light-years, and 10 billion light-years, respectively. Other types of structures such as are also suitable It is plasma Recently discovered.

READ  A giant asteroid like Burj Khalifa will cross Earth at 90,000 km on Sunday

The invention of the Giant Arch and the appearance of other large structures in recent years should make us Re-present what assumptions we have of the universe. However, these structures need to be further explored to determine if there is actually a reason for their formation or if this is a pure possibility.


Eight unsolved space mysteries (and ceased to exist in 2018)

The giant curve is definitely weird. A system that can be detected by following the bright quasars in the area. These bright galaxies seem to have a relationship with each other or there is a reason behind their appearance. However, there is currently insufficient evidence for this. Now the suspicion arises What else the universe hides and we cannot see with the naked eye Lack of proper tools or method.

Via | Direct science
More info | Central Lancashire University

