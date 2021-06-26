Jose Perez Guadeloupe Vladimiro Montesinos: “There is a clear violation of the security of the naval base”

Former Home Minister Jose Luis Perez Guadeloupe He noted that the Center for Maximum Security Prevention (CEREC) “has a clear violation of security protocols.” Naval Base, From where the former presidential adviser was Vladimir Montesinos Would have made irregular calls.

In conversation with ‘Link’ provided by RPPThe former officer pointed out that in the 30 years that the prison has been, it “has strict control” and until now it “always works well”.

Perez Guadeloupe There are only six prisoners in CEREC, which is classified as the most dangerous in the country, which is why maximum security measures are used for them.

“Can they talk on the phone or not? Yes, but unusually, only to relatives and their lawyers,” he said.

In that case, the officer in charge, at the request of the prisoner, should know the permission for the call, the number, and the person to be called. After obtaining the approval of the CEREC Director, “The same sailor dials, they answer him the other way, he sends the phone to the Internet.

Investigate Responsibilities

The Former Home Minister “Logically, this is not a telephone booth or (the officer) is not going to give him full freedom to speak whatever he wants. It’s a small office, he says, but the sailors are nearby. CEREC is very small compared to a sentence.”

“Here is a clear violation of the security protocols of the Maximum Security Prevention Center Naval Base. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

In addition, it turned down the opportunity for a family member or lawyer to contact the prisoner with a third party. “The Marines are close to listening to conversations that have nothing to do with their rehabilitation or their legal cases.”

“It remains to be seen whether the naval officer who gave him the cell phone failed, did not dial, let him call alone, or if there is a high level of chain of responsibility,” he said. Perez Guadeloupe.

Marina and INPE rule

The Peruvian Navy And this INPE Announced the launch of an investigation Vladimir Montesinos For some phone calls he made to someone other than what he requested on a special permit. Through a joint statement, the two companies announced that they had started An investigation Identify responsibilities After the audios of the conversations are broadcast It comes from a former presidential adviser.

In the announcement, he realized the formal request he had made Vladimir Montesinos To use a landline phone at the Maximum Security Prevention Center (CEREC) located at the Kalao Naval Base, call your partner on June 10th and 23rd, which has been approved by the company.

However, a series of audios were released last Thursday – by a former presidential candidate Fernando Oliveira– Presumably someone will ask Montesinos Conversation with a retired military officer by telephone. According to Oliveira, Montesinos intended to coordinate the alleged election fraud.

“In this regard, an investigation has been launched to determine whether there will be liabilities among CEREC staff. In addition, a brief investigation into the prisoner Montessori established by CEREC rules and the rules of the INPE is in progress. No phone calls can be made,” the statement said.