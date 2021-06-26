Home Sports Giants .500 23 games over

Jun 26, 2021 0 Comments
Do you expect a close race in the western division of the National League? The San Francisco Giants not only surpassed all expectations by having an .500 score in 23 games, but they have a better record (49-26) than their main rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Patriots. From San Diego.

Oracle Park was able to accommodate its full capacity for the first time since September 29, 2019.

He has enjoyed a strong performance from the Giants pitchers who have averaged 1.49 runs and eight wins so far, like Kevin Kausman. Johnny Kyoto returns to his former form of Tommy John form with a strong journey against the Oakland Athlete, against whom he did not allow runs, five wins, a walk and six strikeouts.

We can’t help but notice Alex Wood’s contribution to having a good season with six wins.

Two of the three players nominated for the 2021 All-Star Game in Colorado for the Giants did not play Friday night and had some health issues that are sure to compromise their arrival.

Receiver Buster Posey was hit from the list with low back pain, then first paceman Brandon Belt slipped down the list with a second injury with swelling in his right knee. He turned his knee as he ran towards the goal last Wednesday, and he will have to stay away for more than ten days, so this is a big disappointment for him and the team.

You can follow the Bay Area Bridge battle between the San Francisco Giants and the Auckland Athletics, which started yesterday with a 2-0 shutout to Cape Coupler and his team, which continues all weekend at Alex Wood’s yard.

