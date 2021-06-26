Cannes Film Festival. OSS 117 and later ...



– OSS 117 Red Alert in Black Africa © Christophe Brochet / Mandarin Production – Command – M6 Films – Scope Films –

By renaming the final name “Last Screening”, the festival wants to reconnect with the tradition of the final big project, just like the big evenings screened. ET extra-terrain By Steven Spielberg (in The Old Palace, 1982) or Thelma and Louise Written by Ridley Scott (new, 1991).

This year, the 74th Cannes Film Festival will conclude with a preview of a new episode of the adventures of Jean Dujardin’s Hubert Bonissour de la Bath, or OSS 117, and will feature on-screen Fado N’Daye, Pierre Nine, Natasha Lindinger and the late Vladimir Jordanoff. The first two films of the new series, OSS 117: Cairo, nest of spies (2006) and OSS 117: Rio no longer responds (2009) Directed by Michael Hasanavicius, signed by Nicola Pedos in this third part, always from a screenplay by Jean-Franசois Hall. The director also took part in the official examination for 2019 good time, With Daniel Autouil, Guilloma Connaught and Toria Dillier, hosting this year’s Mistress Festival.