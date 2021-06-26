Home Sports 10 consecutive strikeouts for Aaron Nola

10 consecutive strikeouts for Aaron Nola

Jun 26, 2021 0 Comments
10 consecutive strikeouts for Aaron Nola

The Philadelphia Phillies need a suitable Aaron Nola to play in the tough National East division. The club are in third place and are five games behind.

Nola responded today.

In fact, against the Mets (the top-ranked club in the division), he took the instructions seriously. He hit 10 in a row.

To be clear: we are talking about 10 hitters in a row, 10 strikeouts are not combined with wins.

So he spent the entire batting line-up.

So he built a 51-year-old record that no one else owns except Tom Sever.

It is paradoxical that this record is attached against the former team of the last year.

Nola seemed to be really inspired by Jacob de Chrome, who plays for today’s opponents. He decided to be like the best pitcher in the world, and he won against Taiwan Walker. Thus he presented the first point of the meeting.

Nola, who has the qualities to be the best pitcher on her team, shows today that she has everything she needs to play this role.

He is only looking for consistency.

READ  A win-win defeat for the Yankees

You May Also Like

Inquiétante rumeur sur LeBron James NBA

LeBron regrets Lakers’ latest move!

Edwin Diaz has a good season

Edwin Diaz has a good season

Paul George assume mais se fait massacrer après l'humiliante défaite NBA

Paul George’s Honorable Command

Cut by David DiCastro Steelers

Cut by David DiCastro Steelers

Abraham Toro: Another four Reserve Bank nights

Abraham Toro: Another four Reserve Bank nights

NBA James Harden snobé par Team USA

The final team USA list for the Olympics has been revealed, James Horton nodded!

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *