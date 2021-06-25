Uncle was discovered in Israel by Neanderthals

Israeli archaeologists have discovered a new branch of the human family tree. Nature Ramla, a representative of the Homo race that inhabited the central coast of the country 140,000 to 120,000 years ago, had similarities with the Neanderthals, but used the same toolsHomo sapiens, Modern man.

“It’s older than Neanderthal, but it’s the first hominid to be discovered. Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

This opens up the opportunity for the Neanderthals, who lived in Europe until 40,000 years ago, to learn other stone-cutting techniques not only from the Sabians but also from Nazareth Ramla. “Nasser Ramla is likely to have migrated to Europe and been born by Neanderthals,” says Ms.Me Before.

Photo by Yoshi Jaitner Man’s Skull and Skull by Nature Ramla

Homo naser Ramla, in which only a skull and a skull were found, he ate with his tools chopped auroch, deer, wild horses and turtles. The type of tool so far unique to the Sabeans found on the Israeli site is called the “centrifugal levellois” stone cutter.

Another tool found on the site has attracted the attention of archaeologists. “It’s a tool you can’t find anywhere else in Levant, it has two types of cuts with the handle, it works like a knife and a scraper,” Mr.Me Before. This type of tool is not found anywhere else in the world. This is probably an independent technological development. Tool This type of tool is older than used Homo sapiens.

Photo by Yoshi Jaitner Man-made stone tool by Nasher Ramla

The site was discovered when a quarry was dug in 2010, and recovery excavations continued until 2012. Paleontologists are doing their analyzes. “We have 80,000 stone tools, so we are not finished,” Mr.Me Before.

Photo by Yoshi Jaitner Website of Nature Ramla

The man of Nazareth Ramla has some similarities with another ancient hominid discovered in Israel in the Casem Cave, discovered in 2000, which has never been formally identified. According to M, it may also have similarities with people from other sites found on the Arabian Peninsula.Me Before.

Another close relative of the Neanderthal man found in a cave in southern Russia is believed to have been the source of the Denizovan man’s mixed marriages. Is a union possible between Sabians and Homo Nature Ramla? “Nothing is impossible, but it is not possible; anatomically, they are far away,” he saidMe Before.