Two new packages for Australia | NBA

Ben Simmons, who was hit hard by critics after the Sixers left the road in the semifinals of the playoff conference, was quick to let him know he would sweep his national team again. If the friendship with his teammates and the opportunity to play again quickly helped him change the page easily, the Philadelphia player wanted to focus on the cost of his selection in his club career.

The same seems to be the case with former Mavericks sniper Ryan Brookhapp, who has returned to play in the NPL this season, whose fitness is not very solid.

With the main spin at the last Olympics in Rio, averaging 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, he talked about the need to mentally relax.

“My sanity is something I’m struggled with for a long time. I think it’s important to admit that it’s not going right. It’s time to ask. ‘Help”, “he said. Ryan Brookhoff explained. “To play at this level, I have to be 100% for the team. In my heart and soul, I can’t say I’m in a position to give it to them.”

The combination of generations

The Australian team, originally scheduled for 19, will finally have 16 players dressed to open its camp in Los Angeles today as Adelaide youngster Isaac Humphries (who went through Kentucky College) has been ruled out with a knee injury.

After their mini camp in LA, the “Boomers” will fly to their production camp in Las Vegas, after three players (USA, Nigeria and Argentina) one player will be eliminated to reach 15 units. Three more athletes will be cut from here at the start of the Olympics.

The Australian team, led by Thaliers, Patty Mills, Joe Inks or Matthew Dellavedova and Aaron Paynes, has retained some of the best players with the arrival of sixes defensive expert Madis Thibule (who spent seven years of his childhood in Sydney). But local young shoots, Josh Green, Maws Rookie and Josh Kide are highly anticipated in the next NBA draft.

The current team of the Australian Olympic selection

Aaron Bains, Xavier Cooks, Mitchell Creek, Matthew Dellavedova, Donde Xum, Josh Gide, Chris Golding, Josh Green, Joe Inks, Nicholas Kay, Jack Landell, Grandma Mills, Brock Motham, Natop Sophie and Nathan Sophie.

Photo credit: FIBA