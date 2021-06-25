Home World The hurricane injured hundreds in the Czech Republic

The hurricane injured hundreds in the Czech Republic

Jun 25, 2021 0 Comments
The hurricane injured hundreds in the Czech Republic

Austrian and Slovak rescue services were expected to lend a hand to their Czech counterparts.

Article written by

Published

Study time: 1 minute.

A hurricane struck homes on Thursday, June 24 in several cities in the southeastern part of the Czech Republic. “We estimate that 100 to 150 people were injured, including children and the elderly.”, An emergency services spokesman said on television. The interior minister warned that he expected the deaths to worsen and stressed that efforts were being made to find people under the rubble.

“All available aid is being mobilized or many cities are moving to the area of ​​Hodon affected by the hurricane.”, He wrote on Twitter. He said the government was also considering mobilizing the army if necessary. Austrian and Slovak rescue services were expected to lend to their Czech counterparts.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed destroyed buildings and trees on Slovakia’s border, as well as Hodon’s fires. According to the mayor of Hrusky, quoted by the Czech news agency, half of the village was destroyed by the hurricane. Dozens of injured people have been admitted to hospitals in the area, he said.

READ  Coronavirus: Scaled again Hajj pilgrimage thanks to start off in Saudi Arabia

You May Also Like

Minute by minute: The building near Miami is partially collapsing; At least one person was killed and at least 10 were injured

Minute by minute: The building near Miami is partially collapsing; At least one person was killed and at least 10 were injured

The Supreme Court of Brazil confirms that one of the trials against Lula was not impartial

The Supreme Court of Brazil confirms that one of the trials against Lula was not impartial

Le variant Delta devrait devenir très dominant dans l'UE d'ici août

The delta variant is expected to dominate the EU by August

Croatia beat England in the last 16, the best Scotland in the group

Croatia beat England in the last 16, the best Scotland in the group

The Taliban in Afghanistan: The Taliban have seized control of the Tajikistan border in Afghanistan, the largest operation since the withdrawal of US troops from the country - the capture of the port of Suttah Khan, the largest city by troops.

The Taliban in Afghanistan: The Taliban have seized control of the Tajikistan border in Afghanistan, the largest operation since the withdrawal of US troops from the country – the capture of the port of Suttah Khan, the largest city by troops.

"Washington has false expectations about the conversation and will face great disappointment."

“Washington has false expectations about the conversation and will face great disappointment.”

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *