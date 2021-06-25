Netflix: Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawk (Stranger Things) reunite in Dark Comedy Strangers

News Netflix Never ending, after the announcement of a new French series adapted from a novel by Harlon Cobain, we will now talk to you about an American film. According to the deadline, the film Strangers On Netflix, directed by Jennifer Caitlin Robinson, not just an iconic duo in her head – Camila Mendes (Riverdale) And Maya Hawk (Stranger things) – But the right to it A cameo from another star: Sophie Turner, Especially known for her role as Sansa Stark in Saga Game of Thrones. Although the British actress appears in a minor role, this is one of the strengths of the film in question.

Sophie Turner, Camila Mendes and Maya Hawk – Credits (s): hbo, cw, netflix

Strangers It tells the story of two young women, Drew – the famous and the leader – and Eleanor – the follower – who decide to meet each other and avenge the bullying of the other. An unexpected collaboration is sweet, it should show many satisfying scenes in which those who take pleasure in misbehaving and making fun of others will finally get the right to return to karma. Described as dark humor with Hitchcock-Ions accents, The film should soon find its audience among Netflix subscribers. For those who like completely different genre films, the trailer of the movie Western The Harder The Fall with 5 star cast is already available.