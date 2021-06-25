French scientists take the situation

Infographics – By publishing a study after eight years of research, the French experts of the Sigma 2 Commission provide a scientific perspective on details not found around the world.

The Sigma 2 Commission from the French Aeronautics and Astronautics Association, one of the rarest nationally learned communities, has released a report on UFOs (or PANs for unidentified space events). Since 2013, he has been working on unexplained aviation cases, requesting the analysis of experts, engineers, air defense experts, including astronauts, former CNES, DGA, Onora, ESA. Jean-Franசois Clervoy.

The study, which was eagerly awaited by US intelligence a few days ago, was released and is due to be submitted to Congress on June 29, 2021. In the United States, in recent years, we have seen a major shift in communication in these events. Several ban videos filmed by U.S. Navy pilots have been approved and shared by military officials. This is the motivation New Yorker Last April with the headline: “Pentagon takes UFOs seriously”.

Sigma 2 takes the situation. Eight years after digging up French and foreign databases listing cases for decades, his research confirms that observations of unidentified space events are certainly exceptional but widespread. Russian, British and Chinese officials also see the same thing, and they keep coming back to their airspace. Reports from the British Ministry of Defense confirm the existence of the PAN and their astonishing movements: hovering, instantaneous acceleration, inactivity. This is the kind of movement we see in videos released by the Pentagon. The study of Russian works reveals numerous observations of the Soviet navy of flying or aquatic objects between 1977 and 1980. They also refer to events that collect objects with specific properties. Sigma 2 confirms that China is interested in this matter by holding CIA reports or symposia. The Chinese have set up their own team of experts to make similar observations about regular incursions.

After reviewing this extensive evidence, the Commission notes that no evidence has yet been provided for a technology with extraterrestrial origins, i.e. capable of confirming the extraterrestrial hypothesis (HET). But she feels that the security of the airspace is well questioned by these unexplained intrusions.

In an attempt to classify UAPs, he identifies natural phenomena such as ball lightning, plasmas, meteors, and atmospheric re-inputs of synthetic materials அவர் He lists static physical theories, possibilities and attractive impulses. But he notes that the observed phenomena do not respect the known laws of physics. No theory can shed light on observed movements. Explaining how high speeds, brutal acceleration instantly pushes an object into the Mac 10, changes the path at right angles, cusps, sinking …

By improving data collection and sharing more information, U.S. officials seem to have decided that progress can be expected. This is because the quality of monitoring is a prerequisite for solving the challenges posed by NAPs. It was because they had adequate radar and infrared measurements that a team of Sigma 2 experts was able to solve the “Cougar” mystery in 2017. Their analysis of the Airbus A340 of the Spanish company Iberia was able to show that Pan was being monitored by a team of Chilean helicopters.