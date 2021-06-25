Cut by David DiCastro Steelers

Big surprise on the Pittsburgh side! Tom Belicero of the NFL Network has announced that the Steelers have decided to split with David DiCastro (L). Although he has not been to training camps since his inception, it remains a surprising move as the Guardian was expected to be a starter in 2021. According to Mike Carafolo, he suffers from an ankle problem.

Designed in 2012 in the first round by the Steelers, DiCastro was formed in nine seasons of his career in black and gold jersey. He played in 125 games with Pittsburgh, winning numerous courses, including two All-Pro first-team caps (2015 and 2017) and 6 Pro Bowls.

Following his departure, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert welcomed his player in a statement.

“David has undoubtedly been one of the best offensive linemen in his years with us. He has helped us win a lot of games, but it’s his consistency, reliability and professionalism that stand out above all else. We wish him all the best for the rest of his life.”

David DiCastro was about to enter the final year of his 6-year contract. In 2021 he was expected to receive 75 8.75 million.