Home Sports Cut by David DiCastro Steelers

Cut by David DiCastro Steelers

Jun 25, 2021 0 Comments
Cut by David DiCastro Steelers

Big surprise on the Pittsburgh side! Tom Belicero of the NFL Network has announced that the Steelers have decided to split with David DiCastro (L). Although he has not been to training camps since his inception, it remains a surprising move as the Guardian was expected to be a starter in 2021. According to Mike Carafolo, he suffers from an ankle problem.

Designed in 2012 in the first round by the Steelers, DiCastro was formed in nine seasons of his career in black and gold jersey. He played in 125 games with Pittsburgh, winning numerous courses, including two All-Pro first-team caps (2015 and 2017) and 6 Pro Bowls.

Following his departure, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert welcomed his player in a statement.

“David has undoubtedly been one of the best offensive linemen in his years with us. He has helped us win a lot of games, but it’s his consistency, reliability and professionalism that stand out above all else. We wish him all the best for the rest of his life.”

David DiCastro was about to enter the final year of his 6-year contract. In 2021 he was expected to receive 75 8.75 million.

READ  Luca Doncic tapped it with a seizure

You May Also Like

Abraham Toro: Another four Reserve Bank nights

Abraham Toro: Another four Reserve Bank nights

NBA James Harden snobé par Team USA

The final team USA list for the Olympics has been revealed, James Horton nodded!

Joe Gordy is a pervert in the eyes of the nation

Joe Gordy is a pervert in the eyes of the nation

NBA Les mots forts de Giannis pour Ice Trae

Before the start of the series, Giannis sends a big message to Trey Young!

Première rencontre difficile pour Killian Hayes NBA

Great uncertainty about the future of Gillian Hayes

Blake Snell missed Florida

Blake Snell missed Florida

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *