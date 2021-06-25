Cups of the season

A-League awarded their individual titles of best player of the season, highest scorer or best goalkeeper and, for the first time, named season eleven.

This week, the Australian League hosted its traditional season gala, where individual trophies for the season are presented.

The regulatory point is that no supporter participates in the vote, and each trophy is rated by a professional: former players, officials, or members of the media gathered to give a player a three, two, or one point score during the season’s controversial matches. . The final rankings go to the best player, the best goalkeeper and so on. At the same time, members of the Professional Players Association (PFA) and A-League were invited to nominate their top eleven, so it was formed from these votes.

Already selected in 2017, Milos Ningovic presented the Johnny Warren Medal of the Year to the Mexican and Sports Master. Wellington Phoenix, Ulysses Devila. It is historically significant that, since then, two players have been selected for the title. Ningovic and Devila scored thirty-four points more than Alessandro Diamond (thirty-one points), who did not retain the title he had acquired the previous season. Next in line are Jamie McLaren (29 points) and Oliver Bosanic (27 points).

The Australian international striker has been extended until 2024 City of Melbourne Still gives his third sum Golden Boot (Highest scorer of the season) with twenty-five goals in twenty-four games. Andy Kiok won the most beautiful goal of the season West Sydney Wanderers.

Video Best video angle. Andy Kiok tried, and it paid off: goal from 40 yards out. #PERvWSW pic.twitter.com/9hoBwtwj1l – A-League France (@ALeagueFR) May 16, 2021

In the Best Young Player of the Year category, Joel King Sydney FC The missing last trophy allows them to beat the next finalists. King comes from a strong left back in his twenties, in which position Michael Zullo has settled following a long injury, Peking order has changed, and it is difficult to see King on the bench to get out. Next season. Andrew Redmain, his goalkeeper, was selected as the best goalkeeper of the season along with Mark Brigitte. Central Coast Mariners. A historic year, with two individual titles, has two winners.

But a lot of fun happens when you watch the team of the season. Of the four winners who shared individual trophies, only one was Ulysses Devil. In Year Eleven, we see Adam Federici (Mahartur FC) Among the goals, Scott Jamieson and Curtis Good, two key locations City of Melbourne. Rune Tonkick, his right-hand man, Ryan Grand of the Sydney FC. Midfielder solid, Connor Metcalfe City of Melbourne Craig Noon, Jamie McLaren, and Matt Derbyshire are all associated with Oliver Bosonic and Ulysses Devila. He composed almost half of the music to teach these eleven Citizens, Patrick Kisnorbo sidelined. The Australian technician, who was Eric Mombert’s assistant, continued the work of the Frenchman.

So what’s left is to close the book for the 2021 season with the finals City of Melbourne – Sydney FC. To the referee, Chris Beath was named the best referee of the year, his second.

Author Author: Antoine Blanchett-Curin Australian football correspondent in France for the Lucorn Opposite (Socceros, A-League, FFA Cup, NPL). More articles



