Home World A Belarusian journalist detained after a forced landing is now under house arrest

A Belarusian journalist detained after a forced landing is now under house arrest

Jun 25, 2021 0 Comments
A Belarusian journalist detained after a forced landing is now under house arrest

Belarusian opposition journalist Raman Pratasevich and his Russian envoy, Sofia Sabeka, who were detained in Belarus in May after a forced landing, were transferred from prison to house arrest. That’s what their parents told the Russian BBC.

Pradachevich is now living alone in a rented apartment Minsk, His father Dismitrij Pradasevich told reporters. According to him, the charges against his son and Sabeka have not been dropped. He said he had no further information and that being transferred to house arrest was not a big step in his opinion.

“We are not very happy about it. The lawyer did not contact, the authorities did not contact. Although the conditions for their stay have improved for them, it is not clear what will happen next,” said Dmitry Pratasevich.

Sabeka also now lives in a rented apartment in Minsk, but apart from his partner, his stepmother Sergei Dudik said. He clarified that the news of his action shocked him. He did not want to comment on whether the charges against his adopted daughter were dropped because he feared his statements would harm him. Sabeka’s parents visited on Thursday.

Pradasevich, a former headmaster of the independent information channel Nexta, and student Sabeka were arrested on May 23. The two traveled and landed in Minsk after Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair commercial flight from Athens to Vilnius. The West called the move “theft” and responded with sanctions, including a ban on Belarusian airlines and a recommendation to avoid Belarusian airspace.

READ  Tensions in Donbass: US, Russia accuse each other of approaching troops to Ukraine | International

You May Also Like

The hurricane injured hundreds in the Czech Republic

The hurricane injured hundreds in the Czech Republic

Minute by minute: The building near Miami is partially collapsing; At least one person was killed and at least 10 were injured

Minute by minute: The building near Miami is partially collapsing; At least one person was killed and at least 10 were injured

The Supreme Court of Brazil confirms that one of the trials against Lula was not impartial

The Supreme Court of Brazil confirms that one of the trials against Lula was not impartial

Le variant Delta devrait devenir très dominant dans l'UE d'ici août

The delta variant is expected to dominate the EU by August

Croatia beat England in the last 16, the best Scotland in the group

Croatia beat England in the last 16, the best Scotland in the group

The Taliban in Afghanistan: The Taliban have seized control of the Tajikistan border in Afghanistan, the largest operation since the withdrawal of US troops from the country - the capture of the port of Suttah Khan, the largest city by troops.

The Taliban in Afghanistan: The Taliban have seized control of the Tajikistan border in Afghanistan, the largest operation since the withdrawal of US troops from the country – the capture of the port of Suttah Khan, the largest city by troops.

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *