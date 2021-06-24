Fast and Furious 9: How much did it cost to produce the film?

You will soon find the ninth part of this Fast Saga Here is everything you need to know about it. Every picture in the franchise has taken it to the next level, even if it’s plot, stunts, cars and madness! To Fast and furious9, Pushing even the limits of what is possible by allowing teams to take a short tour of the universe. You can imagine that all the innovations offered in the ninth installment, the budget allocated for the production of the film is crazy. So how much does an action film cost Universal Pictures ?

Fast and Furious 9 – Credit (s): Universal Images

According to Screen Rand, Fast and furious9 cost over 200 million! It certainly includes fights, but also team salaries, sets, costumes and many more production costs. For comparison, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7 Had budgets of 160-260 million. Because of this, the US media estimates that the production cost of the ninth installment is approaching more than $ 300 million, which will certainly be formalized later. Because we imagine that the financial benefits will meet the expectations of the studios Fast and furious9 Released in only a few countries around the world, it has already grossed 2,292.5 million. At the end of Sections 10 and 11, Vin Diesel explains why the Saga comes to an end and the Finn Saga bows down.