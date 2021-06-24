Cornell’s course teaches that black holes can be associated with “racial blackness”

Cornell University has offered an astronomy course to explore the relationship between black holes and the term “Racial Blackness” Evidence, critics say, is that even heavy science does not object to it Global “racism”.

Entitled Black Holes: The Race and the Universe, the course challenges the “common sense” of race’s role in astronomy using the works of black research theorists, artists and fiction writers.

“Ordinary wisdom says that black holes have nothing to do with the” black “race. Of course, there can be no connection between the universe and racial blackness. Could it be so?” Description of the College List.

Ivy League School students are taught that reading, music and the arts “make such a commitment implicitly and unequivocally” as described.

“Theorists use astronomical concepts such as‘ black hole ’and‘ event horizon ’to interpret the history of competition in constructive ways, while artists and musicians express black with cosmic themes and images,” the explanation said.

Taught by Professor of Astronomy Nicholas Pataclia Professor of Comparative Literature Minister of Paris, The course features works by writers such as Octavia Butler and Nalo Hopkinson, as well as music by Sun Raw, Outcast and Janelle Monet.

The course will also use the teachings of theorists such as Michael Wright and Denis Ferreira da Silva.

However, some criticized the college campus as a recent example of “racism.”

“If you want to know who became in the Ivy League, they’m wondering at the corner whether the ‘black holes’ are racist or not.” Written by a Twitter user.

Others AddedThe term “black hole” is not related to race or skin color. In fact, this Cornell University course can do more harm than good. ”

“Even heavy science is not protected from persistent racism.” A third user wrote on Twitter.

