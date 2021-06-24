Although Sunshine belongs to three classes, it has now discovered three Sunshine with the characteristics of three classes.

There are many types of sun beams – short highlights over a relatively small area. Some are called partial eruptions – their emission is much slower than the Sun’s gravitational pull. Others are jets – they emit short jets into the environment. Finally, coronal mass emissions are bubbles of the sun’s expanding flying object. In general, each flash can be assigned to one of these three classes.



They differ in a wide variety of detailed properties, so it is not clear to scientists why there are sometimes some flashes and sometimes different ones. In the data that existed many years ago now A flash with three class properties was detected.

On March 12-13, 2016, the Solar Dynamics Laboratory and the Solar and Heliospheric Laboratory observed a flash of lightning on the surface of the Sun. At first, the flash looked like a growing coronal mass discharge, but did not reach its usual width; The flow of the exhaust appeared to be intermediate between the exhaust and the jet plane. Half an hour after the flash started, a second, cooler layer from the surface of the sun began to rise, but did not run, and fell behind.

The initial flash resemblance to both coronal mass emission and jet aircraft suggests that these bursts are basically generated by the same mechanism. Meanwhile, the existence of secondary explosions suggests that even partial explosions can occur under fundamentally similar conditions, but face some limitations that prevent them from escaping into outer space.

This discovery will help to better predict solar activity, flash and explosions in the future, which is especially important as human activities in space expand, as sunlight can harm electronics and humans.

