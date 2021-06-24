Home Science Although Sunshine belongs to three classes, it has now discovered three Sunshine with the characteristics of three classes.

Although Sunshine belongs to three classes, it has now discovered three Sunshine with the characteristics of three classes.

Jun 24, 2021 0 Comments
Although Sunshine belongs to three classes, it has now discovered three Sunshine with the characteristics of three classes.

There are many types of sun beams – short highlights over a relatively small area. Some are called partial eruptions – their emission is much slower than the Sun’s gravitational pull. Others are jets – they emit short jets into the environment. Finally, coronal mass emissions are bubbles of the sun’s expanding flying object. In general, each flash can be assigned to one of these three classes.


“YouTube” stopkadras

They differ in a wide variety of detailed properties, so it is not clear to scientists why there are sometimes some flashes and sometimes different ones. In the data that existed many years ago now A flash with three class properties was detected.

On March 12-13, 2016, the Solar Dynamics Laboratory and the Solar and Heliospheric Laboratory observed a flash of lightning on the surface of the Sun. At first, the flash looked like a growing coronal mass discharge, but did not reach its usual width; The flow of the exhaust appeared to be intermediate between the exhaust and the jet plane. Half an hour after the flash started, a second, cooler layer from the surface of the sun began to rise, but did not run, and fell behind.

The initial flash resemblance to both coronal mass emission and jet aircraft suggests that these bursts are basically generated by the same mechanism. Meanwhile, the existence of secondary explosions suggests that even partial explosions can occur under fundamentally similar conditions, but face some limitations that prevent them from escaping into outer space.

This discovery will help to better predict solar activity, flash and explosions in the future, which is especially important as human activities in space expand, as sunlight can harm electronics and humans.

READ  More than 220 Cambridge students were asked to self-isolate in auditoriums after 18 cases

Research results “ArXiv”.

You May Also Like

Nanoparticles generate electricity for chemical reactions

Nanoparticles generate electricity for chemical reactions

Classic Space Telescope Hubble Offline - After an unknown error

Classic Space Telescope Hubble Offline – After an unknown error

"Gold" teacher Theo Burgas teaches mathematics and physics

“Gold” teacher Theo Burgas teaches mathematics and physics

And Turkey Ho Rover on the Moon - Science - Life

And Turkey Ho Rover on the Moon – Science – Life

[செய்தி பேச்சுக்கள்]Qiu Chiangguo explodes Canadian public opinion | Chinese scientists | Wuhan Institute of Virology | Virus samples

[செய்தி பேச்சுக்கள்]Qiu Chiangguo explodes Canadian public opinion | Chinese scientists | Wuhan Institute of Virology | Virus samples

A new space discovery could change scientists' view of the evolution of the universe - Site News - Follow

A new space discovery could change scientists’ view of the evolution of the universe – Site News – Follow

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *