The first subsidiary to build a $ 4 billion semiconductor plant

Global Foundries is owned by a global semiconductor company The first investmentToday, Tuesday, construction work on a new semiconductor factory in Singapore was announced at a cost of $ 4 billion, equivalent to 15 billion dirhams.

The plant is being built in partnership with the Singapore Economic Development Board and with the participation of some customers of Global Foundries. The new plan will help meet the growing demand for technology and services provided by GlobalFoundries to help companies around the world grow their businesses. .

The new plant will feature the state-of-the-art semi-finished product facility in Singapore, which uses the company’s RF, analog power and standard memory technologies and solutions.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES will add 23,000 square meters of space for use as a sterile space and new administrative offices. The new factory will provide thousands of new jobs, including specialized fields such as technicians, engineers and many more.

Construction has already begun and is expected to be completed by 2023.

Tom Galfield, CEO of GLOBALFOUNDRIES, said: Ahead of similar achievements in the United States and Europe.

Galfield said the new plant in Singapore will serve the automotive, 5G and network security sectors and that we will benefit from existing long-term contracts with our customers in these fast-growing markets.

Semiconductor chips are currently gaining more and more importance to become one of the most important and essential resources for modern societies as they are used in a wide variety of products and industries such as smartphones, cars and technology used in schools and hospitals.

It is noteworthy that global demand for semiconductor chips has seen unprecedented growth, and global semiconductor sales are expected to increase by 2.1 percent over the next eight years, according to a report released by IPS in March 2021. Global Foundries plans to increase the production capacity of all its manufacturing facilities in the US and Germany and the implementation of these projects will begin with the implementation of the first phase of the 300mm scale plant expansion in Singapore.

Upon completion, the company will add an additional capacity of 450,000 scales per year, bringing the annual production capacity of the company’s factory in Singapore to 1.5 million “300 mm” scales.