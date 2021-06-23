Home World The delta variant is expected to dominate the EU by August

The delta variant is expected to dominate the EU by August

Jun 23, 2021 0 Comments
Le variant Delta devrait devenir très dominant dans l'UE d'ici août

“The delta variant is widespread in the summer, especially among young people who are not vaccinated,” warns Andrea Ammon, director of the European Institute for Disease Control.

Although the alpha variant first detected in the UK is prevalent in the region, agency samples predict that the delta variant initially found in India will cause 70% of new infections in the EU in early August and 90% by the end of the year. In August, the center said in a statement.

According to the Health Institute, ECTC calls for expedited vaccinations to protect against the appearance of a mutant that can spread 40 to 60% more than alpha.

In the lab or in real life, studies converge at one point: getting a single dose of vaccine provides only limited protection against delta variation.

To date, 30% of people over the age of 80 and 40% of people over the age of 60 in the EU have not yet been fully vaccinated, according to the ECTC, which unites the 27 countries of the European Union. As well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

“At this point, it is important that the second dose of the vaccine be administered at the minimum interval allowed after the first dose in order to accelerate the rate at which vulnerable people are protected,” Andrea Ammon argued.

The ECTC also urges countries to be vigilant about easing health measures to combat the virus.

According to the agency, “any relaxation of the summer of non-pharmaceutical activities in force in the EU / EEA in early June will lead to a rapid and significant increase in the number of daily cases for all ages.”

READ  Israeli warplanes wreak havoc in Syria, dozens killed in fierce bombing - Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes in eastern Syria

The ECTC warns that this increase could lead to an increase in hospitalizations and deaths “which could reach the same level as in the fall of 2020 if no further action is taken”.

You May Also Like

Croatia beat England in the last 16, the best Scotland in the group

Croatia beat England in the last 16, the best Scotland in the group

The Taliban in Afghanistan: The Taliban have seized control of the Tajikistan border in Afghanistan, the largest operation since the withdrawal of US troops from the country - the capture of the port of Suttah Khan, the largest city by troops.

The Taliban in Afghanistan: The Taliban have seized control of the Tajikistan border in Afghanistan, the largest operation since the withdrawal of US troops from the country – the capture of the port of Suttah Khan, the largest city by troops.

"Washington has false expectations about the conversation and will face great disappointment."

“Washington has false expectations about the conversation and will face great disappointment.”

Â '' ïîñëàííÿ '' ïðî â³äïîâ³äü ê³áåðàòàêè ?? Ä³ìé

Â ” ïîñëàííÿ ” ïðî â³äïîâ³äü ê³áåðàòàêè ?? Ä³ìé

The European Union has so far imposed severe sanctions on Belarus

The European Union has so far imposed severe sanctions on Belarus

The Libyan presidential flight took place in France 7 years later

The Libyan presidential flight took place in France 7 years later

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *