Teleporformance U.S. Health Consultant finalizes acquisition of company news

PARIS (Agefi-Dow Jones) – Call Center Manager Teleperformance announced on Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Health Advocate, a US business service provider in the health data management sector.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen Teleporformance’s portfolio of specialized services with added value, the group said in a statement.

Teleparformance announced in late October the purchase of a health consultant for $ 690 million (approximately 80 580 million) from a company controlled by the Apollo Global Management Fund. He noted that the purchase was financed with a full bank loan.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Plymouth, the health lawyer has annual revenues of $ 140 million and a revised gross operating profit (EPITDA) margin of $ 50 million, or 36%.

The group said on Tuesday that the company will be integrated with the aim of teleparformance integration from June 30, 2021.

