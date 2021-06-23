Season 2 of “Emily in Paris” is looking for “the most fashionable” plugins

Production of the series Emily in Paris, its Season 2 is currently filming in the French capital, looking for extras to appear in a fashion show lineup.

Criteria for believing to be part of a receipt: Being “very fashionable” refers to the announcement Templates Released this Tuesday, June 22nd. One day shooting is scheduled for July 2021 in Paris. Will create a select additional audience for the “Fashion Show”. The costumes of the young American heroine who recently arrived in Paris starring Lily Collins are an important part of a series that has been explored and commented on by fashion artists around the world.

Most popular – the series has been viewed by over 58 million Netflix subscribers – according to platform contact figures – Emily in Paris has been widely criticized for her vision in her first season and Paris’ over-glamor.

A pro, director Darren Starr said. “I have a feeling that the critics don’t have a little sense of humor compared to the first season,” the Premier journalist said. The goal was to make fun of clichs as French clichச்சs and American clichs. But at the same time, despite the criticisms, Emily Netflix in Paris was the most popular series of 2020, which audiences are talking about. The public is interested in me. ”