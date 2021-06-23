Home Technology Rosatom Chairman: After the talks, we will sign nuclear cooperation documents with Baghdad for peaceful purposes.

Rosatom Chairman: After the talks, we will sign nuclear cooperation documents with Baghdad for peaceful purposes.

Jun 23, 2021 0 Comments

Alexei Likachev, president of the Rosatom Atomic Energy Agency, spoke about the Russian company’s talks with the Iraqi side about building nuclear reactors with Russian technology in Iraq.

Today, Wednesday, Likashev said that “Rosatam” will sign documents with Baghdad on cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy once the talks are over, the Novosti Agency said.

Earlier, sources in Rosatom told the RT that plans to build a nuclear reactor in Iraq were still under discussion.

The sources said: “The whole agenda for possible cooperation is being discussed within the framework of the dialogue with Iraq’s partners on nuclear issues, whether in the energy sector or in non – energy applications of nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes.”

For its part, Iraqi officials announced that they “intend to build 8 nuclear reactors worth about forty billion dollars in the coming years to address the country’s power shortages and meet the growing demand each year, especially in the summer.”

Kamal Hussein Latif, head of the Iraqi Commission for the Control of Radioactive Sources, said talks with the Russian company Rosatam had gone well and that his country was having similar discussions with another country.

He pointed out that 8 nuclear reactors are not in the final number because they will only produce 8,000 MW, which will cover the current consumption demand from 2030-2035.

Source: RT + RIA Novosti

