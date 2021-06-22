US / Ecuador – Ministers deliver word and goodwill to five members of Kishwa tribal communities

Pueblo (Agency Fights) – As part of his pastoral journey to the Ecuadorian Amazon rainforest indigenous tribal Kishwa communities, the Apostolic Vicar of Pueblo, Monsignor Raphael Cope, presented two members of the Ministry of Word (Reader) and three members of the Society of Mercy (Agolid) . As the note published by CELAM underscores, this is the first time these ministries have been handed over to women. Lay people who have received this ministry have been preparing for three years at the Kishwas Indigenous Training School in Zephyr and have been following a specific course for the ministries.

Founded by Pope Francis on January 10, 2021 by Mottu Proprio as “Spiritus Domini”, the Lecturer and the Agolite Ministries are now open to women in a standard and institutionalized form, with a special mandate. In his posthumous Synodal Apostolic Exhortation of February 2, 2020, he wrote: “We must promote the encounter with the Word and the maturity of holiness through various lay services that present a process of maturity – biblical, doctrinal, spiritual and practical – and various courses of continuous creation” (n.9 ). “In a Synodal church, women, who really play an important role in the Amazonian communities, should have access to activities and even ecclesiastical services that do not require sacred commandments, and should be allowed to better express where they came from. Again.” It is good to remember that such services represent stability, public recognition and the bishop’s decree “(n.103).

Therefore, the new grace and grace of the Word will dedicate themselves to the service of the Christian communities of this region, where the presence of priests can only be from time to time, because of the many tasks entrusted to them, the inaccessibility of places. And large distances to be covered. Henceforth, members of the community will be able to receive alms during the Sunday celebration in the absence of the priest, as well as the sick and disabled will not be able to receive it at home.

During the celebration, Bishop Cope reminded the new ministers of the importance of the gift they receive and of the blessings that God will bestow upon them by entrusting them with this task, which signifies the dedication of the church service to God’s people. He called on the community to pray for these members so that their faith grows every day, and their attitude is a living example of their encounter with God and their commitment to the work entrusted to them.

The Apostolic Vicarage of Puo in Ecuador covers the province of Pastasa. The seat of the vicarage is the city of Puyo, where the cathedral is dedicated to his Lady of the Rosary. It covers an area of ​​30,000 km2 and has a population of 90,600, of whom 62,900 are Catholics. There are 20 churches, 11 diocesan priests and 3 religious, 13 religious and 59 secular. (SL) (Agency Fights 22/06/2021)





