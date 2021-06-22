Home Economy U.S. Supreme Court clears way for college athlete compensation

U.S. Supreme Court clears way for college athlete compensation

Jun 22, 2021 0 Comments
U.S. Supreme Court clears way for college athlete compensation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of the college athletes, who are now making huge profits but not losing any of their salaries.

Nine sages were invited to comment on the lowest question: the benefits of the nature of education for these athletes (computers, scientific equipment, musical instruments …).

The National Association of College Athletes, the NCAA, which oversees college sports, unanimously ruled that the limits set in this area violate non-confidence laws.

If the immediate purpose of this decision is short-lived, other solutions may follow suit, as the Supreme Court has recognized that NCAAs are not exempt from competition law, even if they have “social motives”, such as protection and amateur sports.

Judge Brett Kavanagh, in a separate speech, upheld the decision, saying it was “an important and long-awaited amendment” and stressed that “other rules of the NCAA also raise important questions under the law of competition.”

The economics of American college sports outweigh the financial burden of most of the professional leagues in the world, driven by the largest television broadcasting deals.

The judges recall in their decision that in 2016, the first divisions of college football and basketball earned $ 13.5 billion.

For their exploits, athletes will only benefit from the cost of their courses, sometimes with a performance bonus of 9,580 per year.

“Those who run this business get very different profits from it,” the court noted. The chairman of the NCAA earns $ 4 million a year, and he notes that Premier League football coaches earn nearly $ 11 million.

READ  NSW Independent Planning Commission gets green light for Norfolk Coal Folding Gas Project

To correct what they consider to be an injustice, eight states have enacted laws to compensate college athletes for using their name and image off the field.

The NCAA is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 1, before they take effect, and may announce reforms.

Several bills have also been introduced in Congress. One offers that 50% of the profits made by their discipline will be donated to athletes.

American college sports are very popular in the United States: tens of thousands of alumni are loyal to their former teachers and support their “alma mater” sports teams, the institution of which they are highly educated.

You May Also Like

"Destroy 130,000 articles a week": A former employee charges Amazon

“Destroy 130,000 articles a week”: A former employee charges Amazon

Germany | Apple targeted by hopeless investigation

Germany | Apple targeted by hopeless investigation

"Colorado residents, stay away," U.S. employers warn

“Colorado residents, stay away,” U.S. employers warn

5 lessons to learn as you grow

5 lessons to learn as you grow

Ikea: des meubles et accessoires disponibles sur Amazon à petit prix !

Ikea: Furniture and accessories available on Amazon at low prices!

Netflix: Top 3 des sorties du week-end à ne surtout pas louper !

Netflix: Top 3 Weekend Releases Not to Be Missed!

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *