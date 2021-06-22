U.S. Supreme Court clears way for college athlete compensation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of the college athletes, who are now making huge profits but not losing any of their salaries.

Nine sages were invited to comment on the lowest question: the benefits of the nature of education for these athletes (computers, scientific equipment, musical instruments …).

The National Association of College Athletes, the NCAA, which oversees college sports, unanimously ruled that the limits set in this area violate non-confidence laws.

If the immediate purpose of this decision is short-lived, other solutions may follow suit, as the Supreme Court has recognized that NCAAs are not exempt from competition law, even if they have “social motives”, such as protection and amateur sports.

Judge Brett Kavanagh, in a separate speech, upheld the decision, saying it was “an important and long-awaited amendment” and stressed that “other rules of the NCAA also raise important questions under the law of competition.”

The economics of American college sports outweigh the financial burden of most of the professional leagues in the world, driven by the largest television broadcasting deals.

The judges recall in their decision that in 2016, the first divisions of college football and basketball earned $ 13.5 billion.

For their exploits, athletes will only benefit from the cost of their courses, sometimes with a performance bonus of 9,580 per year.

“Those who run this business get very different profits from it,” the court noted. The chairman of the NCAA earns $ 4 million a year, and he notes that Premier League football coaches earn nearly $ 11 million.

To correct what they consider to be an injustice, eight states have enacted laws to compensate college athletes for using their name and image off the field.

The NCAA is scheduled to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 1, before they take effect, and may announce reforms.

Several bills have also been introduced in Congress. One offers that 50% of the profits made by their discipline will be donated to athletes.

American college sports are very popular in the United States: tens of thousands of alumni are loyal to their former teachers and support their “alma mater” sports teams, the institution of which they are highly educated.