The company provided a powerful supercomputer – the Ministry of Finance

Jun 22, 2021 0 Comments
Компания Tesla создала компьютер, который эксперты отправили на пятую позицию по мощности во всем мире.

Tesla has developed a system that sent experts to the fifth place in terms of power around the world. It will be the forerunner of the Dojo Supercomputer which is still in development. LPLVRepresenting the site Electrek.

Over the past few years, the company has focused on computer power. Autonomous control of electric vehicle and rail neural networks requires powerful computer installations to run the software, which receives large amounts of data from the vehicle fleet.

The company has been working on Dojo Supercomputer for many years. At the same time, Elon Musk, chairman of the corporation, noted that the project, commonly known as “dojo”, would be completed by the end of this year.

The next day, Andre Karpathy, head of Tesla’s artificial intelligence department, presented one of the supercomputers. He did not talk much about Dojo, but noted that it would be the most powerful computer sharpened to train neural networks and would be much more powerful than the current Tesla cluster.

LPLV recalled that Musk had previously said that Tesla’s supercomputers would be available to other companies and that they could train for neural networks.

Konstantin Filatov, financial analyst LPLV.com

