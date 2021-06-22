“Gold” teacher Theo Burgas teaches mathematics and physics



At the invitation of Mayor Dimitar Nichols, physics teacher Theodosi Tedosiev will teach in Burgas in the summer.

Dear Physics teacher Theodosi Theodosiev-Theo will run a camp school of physics and applied mathematics in Burgas before August. The news was announced by the mayor of the coastal city Dmitry Nikolaev on social networks.

Theodosi Theodosiev, the “precious” teacher of applied mathematics and physics and a best friend of our city, accepted our invitation and I am glad that our famous applied mathematics and physics camp school will be held in our city in the summer. “Professional Madonna Rutnick High School computer innovation and invention. We will provide all the appropriate and necessary conditions for conducting classes in mathematics and physics for this purpose. I wish success to all participants!”, Nikolov wrote on his Facebook page.

The camp school in physics will be in two transitions from 16.08.2021 to 23.08.2021, so far 120 students have been added to the first and about 100 students from across the country have been added to the second. They are national teams in physics and mathematics, From Sofia, Varna, Burgas, Kazanlock, Veliko Tornovo, Slivan, Blagovgrad and other cities, and from high schools in the United States, France, Belgium, and Austria. The best from them will be enrolled in summer schools.

In addition to Theodosi Theodosiev, his alumnus and physics teacher at Kazanlock Mathematical High School was Georgie Byandov, Kamen Valev, who is currently graduating in physics, Nikola Karavasilev, who is preparing for the International Olympiad in Astronomy and Astronomy, and others at the school in Burgas.

Teacher Theo attracted students’ interest in physics with his diverse approach, which later evolved into a “method for developing power intelligence”. This method quickly proved its effectiveness, and Theodosius’ students are now professors of physics at world-renowned universities.