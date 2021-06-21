WhatsApp: How To Send Invisible Messages From Android And iOS Mobile | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Trick | Training | Viral | USA | Spain | Mexico | nnda | nnni | Sports-Play

Share In the instant messaging app that can send texts, photos, videos, documents and even anything, how to send anything? This is a trick that millions of users are finding and spreading in different parts of the world. This time we are going to teach you to send “invisible message” using only WhatsApp.

If you think that this trick is based on opening a chat or conversation from a mobile or computer, pressing the space bar multiple times and pressing the send button is incorrect, Share You need at least one letter, number or symbol to send a message.

More info | WhatsApp: Steps to change the timing of sent messages

Another wrong way to send a message that does not contain anything is to open a Word document and rewrite the blank spaces, however here you can copy these spaces, but when pasting them WhatsApp Web Absolutely nothing happens.

A method that works by opening the page unicode.flopp.net, There we will press the “Copy” button to copy the “invisible message”, which is going to stick in any of our conversations. Share Finally send it. This is a very simple method, but many times it takes several minutes to load the aforementioned website, never loading, error message will appear.

Error Message (Photo: Mac)