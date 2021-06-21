Two-speed process in draft connection | NBA

The epidemic, the draft process and all that it creates will regain a natural resemblance this year, after 2020’s development, with tomorrow’s “lottery” and merger taking place again as usual in Chicago.

But there are still small differences as a result of the health condition, and there are big differences in treatment between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not yet.

The first thing is that representatives of NBA owners who have already been vaccinated can easily attend tests and interviews at the WinTrust arena, and they do not need to wear a mask. On the other hand, those who have not yet received the vaccine dose can only attend from a distance …

As for the players, it is the same logic that is respected, and more difficult. Enthusiasts of the Great League who have not yet been vaccinated must prepare for the course as a barrier, PCR tests must be given daily, and they will be isolated for seven days if they are considered contact cases.

“You are more likely to be invited to NBA workouts [si tu es vacciné] », Explains the anonymous NBA agent sur Athletes.

“Teams clearly want vaccinated people”

A positive Covid 19 test can be catastrophic, knowing that a player who has to be lonely will miss several workouts in a row, which can provide their very busy schedule at this time of year.

Conversely, players who have already been vaccinated can be reconnected within 24 hours (compared to players who have been tested for 48 hours or more), even if they have been tested positive or endless.

“Your life will be very difficult [si tu n’es pas vacciné] », Add another agent. “Teams clearly want people who are vaccinated.”

In short, and at this stage of the epidemic NBA theaters are reopening their doors to the public and catering companies are back in business across the United States, with ultimate vaccine resistance simply not there. Welcome to the Great League.

“If you are not vaccinated, you should not qualify for the draft”, Concludes an NBA decision maker.