The New York Yankees found three things good things to come.

The Yankees, who won 2-1 on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, have played three times for the third time, breaking an amazing record this season.

New York’s closest Aroldis Chapman was called up to defend a run lead in the ninth inning, but he dropped the first two batters he faced.

However, Chapman told a wide receiver Sean Murphy to hit a hard ground ball to third paceman Geo Urshela, who got off work for the first out and started three plays around the cone to finish the game.

This is MLP’s first three plays since the Philadelphia Pillies took place at the New York Mets August 23, 2009.

Three days ago, the Yankees recorded three unusual plays against the Toronto Blue Jazz. The first game of the season was on May 21 against the Chicago White Sox.