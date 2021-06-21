Home World The Libyan presidential flight took place in France 7 years later

The Libyan presidential flight took place in France 7 years later

Jun 21, 2021 0 Comments
The Libyan presidential flight took place in France 7 years later

Libyan presidential plane returns to his country after 7 years

Debaye, who welcomed the arrival of the plane to Midiga Airport in the capital Tripoli, issued a press statement on the matter.

Flight return to the country, Libya“It means the return of Turkey’s stability, security, wealth and sovereignty. This is the plane of the Libyan people. FranceHe was forcibly arrested for technical and financial reasons.

In his statement, he said, “Due to the importance of the aircraft, we have made the necessary financial transactions to bring it back. This aircraft is very important for Libya’s sovereignty and its historical value.” Debaye said the Libyan people would decide how the plane should be used.

According to AA’s message; Debaye stressed that there are 12 Libyan planes abroad and that all of these planes used abroad will be brought back to the country.

Also, Debaye noted that two fighter jets located abroad would be withdrawn, and did not provide information on which country the fighter jets were stationed.

Former Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi has used an Airbus A340 presidential plane brought from France. The aircraft in question was shipped to France in 2014 for maintenance and repair work.

READ  Pence ignores the four-year slogans of Trump supporters at the Georgia rally

You May Also Like

The new sanctions announced by the United States are not the signal expected after the Geneva summit

The new sanctions announced by the United States are not the signal expected after the Geneva summit

The son of Nicolas Maduro clarifies his father's nationality by the alleged act

The son of Nicolas Maduro clarifies his father’s nationality by the alleged act

UTI representatives aim to remove isolation by 70% vaccination and keep schools open | National

UTI representatives aim to remove isolation by 70% vaccination and keep schools open | National

Three Chinese astronauts on Shenzhou 12 arrived at the new space station

Large-scale cyber attack on Poland: Government blames Russia

Large-scale cyber attack on Poland: Government blames Russia

Bulgaria will import nearly 15,000 tons of hazardous waste by 2021 - ak News Fakti.bg - from Bulgaria

Bulgaria will import nearly 15,000 tons of hazardous waste by 2021 – ak News Fakti.bg – from Bulgaria

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *