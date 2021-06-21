The amount of electricity generated in Latvia has increased by 13.1% in five months

The electricity generated in Latvia in the first five months of 2021 reached a speed of 3086 gigawatts, which is 13.1% higher than the same period of the previous year, according to Latvian transmission system operator A.S. High voltage network.

Of this electrical capacity of 1690 gigawatts, which is 3.7% more than in the first five months of last year, it was generated by the dam of the Taugawa Power Station. The amount of electricity generated by small hydropower plants is down 20.1% to 37,348 MW per hour.

In the first five months, electricity generated by thermal power plants reached 872,728 MW, an increase of 71% over the same period last year.

The amount of electricity generated by biogas plants in the first five months was 167,914 MW, which is 3.1% less than the same period last year. The amount generated by solar thermal power plants is 133,439 MW (a decrease of 6.8%). The amount of electricity generated at Biogas plants has reached 118,810 MW per hour, which is 8.1% less than the same period last year.

Electricity generated by wind turbines reached a speed of 61,436 MW, which is 32% less than last year. Solar panel plants produced 805 MW of electricity, down 2.9%.

The look I made High voltage network It also reveals that power consumption in Latvia for the first five months was 3,109 gigawatts, which is 2.9% less than last year.

Intense thermal power plants with substantial energy production operate for only a few hours in May, generating a total of 11,785 MW, which is 10.8 times less than in May 2020. Emission of gas and carbon dioxide, which makes production economically low.

At the same time, compared to April 2021, the amount of electricity generated by HPP reached 80%.

High voltage network It is an independent Latvian power transmission system operator.