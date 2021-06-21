A new space discovery could change scientists’ view of the evolution of the universe – Site News – Follow

Astronomers have discovered a large formation in deep space because of their unique and magnificent shape they have been called the “giant bow of galaxy screens”.

The published images of the new invention refer to a galaxy centered on each other to form what appears to be a curve with a small curve.

This finding represents a profound shortcoming in our understanding of the nature of the larger universe, and the “scientific warning” that it could have serious consequences for our understanding and perception of scientists about the evolution of the universe.

The curve is formed by a group of almost identical galaxies at a distance of 9.2 billion light-years, the width of the curve is about 3.3 billion light-years, and it is one of the largest structures ever recognized in space.

Scientists call the colossal structure the “giant arch” because it joins the largest group of structures scattered throughout the universe.

“It’s hard to ignore growing megastructures beyond what is theoretically possible,” said Alexia Lopez, an astronomer at the University of Central Lancashire in the UK.

Explaining the flaw posed by this discovery, the world continued: “According to astronomers, the current theoretical limit of the universe is about 1.2 billion light-years, which magnifies the giant curve almost three times.”

Scientists have established a fixed model of cosmology called the ‘cosmological principle’, which states that the universe is ‘smooth’ in one direction or all directions on very large (sufficient) scales.

Each part of the universe should be slightly more or less the same as the rest of the universe, with no major contradictions or bumps.

Large structures over about 1.2 billion light-years away can only be considered a pump. One or two of these bumps may be considered a coincidence, but these structures continue to emerge from more recent data.