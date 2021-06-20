Home World The son of Nicolas Maduro clarifies his father’s nationality by the alleged act

The son of Nicolas Maduro clarifies his father’s nationality by the alleged act

Jun 20, 2021 0 Comments
The son of Nicolas Maduro clarifies his father's nationality by the alleged act

Maduro Guerrero issued a certificate On your Instagram account The head of the Savista regime should try to end the controversy over nationality because there are those who point out that he is a Colombian.

“I found this memory in my family home and wanted to share it with you. Birth certificate of our Presidential Commander Nicola Maduro. Born in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. “ The famous ‘Nicolacito’ wrote on the social network as they say.

Read this too


He insisted: “Even if they want to lie about us. Truth always wins! ”.

This image is from a well-preserved document published by the Civil Headquarters of La Candelaria, part of Caracas. Maduro Moros Nicholas Born November 23, 1962, at the Caracas Polyclinic,Legitimate son of Nicolas Maduro Garcia and Theresa de Jesus Moros ”.

The nationality of the president has been the subject of speculation since Guillermo Cochez, the former ambassador to Panama for the Organization of American States (OAS). The birth of the president is said to have been recorded in Colombia.

Six months later, the Supreme Court ruled that Maduro was Venezuelan by birth and had no other nationality, so the president would comply with the constitutional requirement to use the post of head of state.

Birth certificate of Nicolas Maduro

Here is the document published by Nicolas Maduro Guerrero:

Birth certificate of Nicolas Maduro / Instagram ad Maduro Guerra
Birth certificate of Nicolas Maduro / Instagram ad Maduro Guerra

READ  Many houses float all the way. Oxy expelled from the flood of a hundred years - new news

You May Also Like

UTI representatives aim to remove isolation by 70% vaccination and keep schools open | National

UTI representatives aim to remove isolation by 70% vaccination and keep schools open | National

Three Chinese astronauts on Shenzhou 12 arrived at the new space station

Large-scale cyber attack on Poland: Government blames Russia

Large-scale cyber attack on Poland: Government blames Russia

Bulgaria will import nearly 15,000 tons of hazardous waste by 2021 - ak News Fakti.bg - from Bulgaria

Bulgaria will import nearly 15,000 tons of hazardous waste by 2021 – ak News Fakti.bg – from Bulgaria

Warning: Literary masterpieces may be banned in Hungarian schools

Warning: Literary masterpieces may be banned in Hungarian schools

Comedy in Crimea: The president of the region visits a flooded area on a boat, while ministry staff swim behind him Video - International

Comedy in Crimea: The president of the region visits a flooded area on a boat, while ministry staff swim behind him Video – International

Will Smith

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *