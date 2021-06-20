The son of Nicolas Maduro clarifies his father’s nationality by the alleged act

Maduro Guerrero issued a certificate On your Instagram account The head of the Savista regime should try to end the controversy over nationality because there are those who point out that he is a Colombian.

“I found this memory in my family home and wanted to share it with you. Birth certificate of our Presidential Commander Nicola Maduro. Born in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela. “ The famous ‘Nicolacito’ wrote on the social network as they say.

Read this too









He insisted: “Even if they want to lie about us. Truth always wins! ”.

This image is from a well-preserved document published by the Civil Headquarters of La Candelaria, part of Caracas. “Maduro Moros Nicholas” Born November 23, 1962, at the Caracas Polyclinic,Legitimate son of Nicolas Maduro Garcia and Theresa de Jesus Moros ”.

The nationality of the president has been the subject of speculation since Guillermo Cochez, the former ambassador to Panama for the Organization of American States (OAS). The birth of the president is said to have been recorded in Colombia.

Six months later, the Supreme Court ruled that Maduro was Venezuelan by birth and had no other nationality, so the president would comply with the constitutional requirement to use the post of head of state.

Birth certificate of Nicolas Maduro

Here is the document published by Nicolas Maduro Guerrero: