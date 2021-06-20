Space: Science and Technology: Lenta.ru

Asteroid 441987 (2010 NY65), twice as large as NASA’s “Dangerous” Statue of Liberty (187 meters), will fly from Earth in the coming weeks. It can move at 13.4 kilometers per second or more than 48,000 kilometers per hour, according to the Daily Express.

The asteroid will reach its closest point to Earth on June 25. At this time, it will be 15 times farther from Earth than the Moon. At the same time, NASA experts consider an object close to Earth and large enough to be called “dangerous.” Although the “dangerous” level does not guarantee collisions, there are factors that affect the asteroid’s orbit. Sometimes the orbits of meteorites are affected by the gravitational pull of the planets, which leads to a change in their orbits. Scientists believe that in the past random asteroids or fragments from physical collisions hit Earth, which plays a key role in the evolution of our planet.

A force called the Yarkovsky effect may deviate from an asteroid trajectory. The effect occurs when the space rock is heated in direct sunlight and cooled to emit radiation from the surface. “This radiation exerts a force on the asteroid, which acts as a kind of mini-engine that will slowly change the direction of the asteroid over time,” he explained at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Experts say the closest objects to Earth are comets and meteorites, which are attracted to nearby planets by their gravitational pull, allowing them to orbit near Earth. Scientific interest in comets and meteorites is largely due to their status as relatively unchanged debris left over from the formation of the solar system 4.6 billion years ago.

Although the gigantic planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune) formed from billions of comets, the remaining fragments and fragments from this process are the comets we see today. Asteroids fragments and fragments in the initial accumulation of planets such as Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars (formed by sintering large microscopic lumps of materials such as fine ore or dust).

In April, NASA experts SaidIt is preparing for a conditional asteroid collision with Earth. Large-scale research will be carried out by scientists at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JBL), part of NASA. This training will enable national government experts and related organizations in other countries to develop a plan that will help avoid collisions with celestial bodies or reduce damage from such incidents.