Home Sports [Podcast] Microwave # 19: And Seek and Boy!

[Podcast] Microwave # 19: And Seek and Boy!

Jun 20, 2021 0 Comments
[Podcast] Microwave # 19: And Seek and Boy!

Top Chef We are back in an almost complete battalion this season 12: Mohamed, the success of the candidates, the battalion leaders, the trials, the guests… everything goes through the Micro Ondes team for a final report.

Thanks to everyone for your support throughout the season.

We hope to see you again next year for even more culinary details.

Very good to hear from all of you.

Audio

Web light

Live download

You can save by right-clicking directly This link Download the podcast directly: Live download

if you like

Remember to leave reviews and stars on the Apple Podcast to rise in the show rankings and gain visibility. Feel free to share.

Follow on social media

Twitter page Ic Microandestcast

Law Page Facebook ic Microndespostcast

Law Page Instagram ic Microndespostcast

Listen to the podcast

On the Apple Podcast: Micro Ondes page on the Apple Podcast

On Google Podcast: Micro Ondes page on Google Podcast

On Spotify: Micro Ondes podcast page on Spotify

In the teaser: Microwaves podcast page on Teaser

In Stitcher: Microwaves podcast page in Stitcher

Sur tune in: Tune in the Microwaves podcast page

Podcast Addict: Micro Ondes podcast page for podcast addict

Castro link: Page Castro

In August: Microwaves podcast page on August

RSS feed for other podcast readers: https://urlz.fr/ffFL

READ  Cowboys vs Giants Score: Duck Prescott leaves with injury at the end of the season, but Dallas marches to victory

You May Also Like

Decorated by a player, Cady’s mother responds in the middle of a game!

Madden NFL 22 will offer unique housing benefits to Seahorse in Seattle

Madden NFL 22 will offer unique housing benefits to Seahorse in Seattle

MLP - Baseball: Summary of the June 17, 2021 Games at the American League Ground

MLP – Baseball: Summary of the June 17, 2021 Games at the American League Ground

John Collins NBA Top 10 19 juin 2021

John Collins puts Joel Emboide on a banned poster for under 18s

An NFL team in Toronto?

An NFL team in Toronto?

MLP - Baseball: Extraordinary three games against Blue Jays at a loss to the Yankees

MLP – Baseball: Extraordinary three games against Blue Jays at a loss to the Yankees

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *