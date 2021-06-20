Home Entertainment Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Champ is dead

Jun 20, 2021 0 Comments
Joe Biden's dog champion at a press conference in May 2012 at the Vice President's residence

The U.S. presidential couple’s German Shepherd, Champ is dead, Joe and Jill Biden announced Saturday that they would pay tribute to the dog who “did everything best” when they were by their side.

At age 13, the animal has been “declining in strength” for the past few months, before dying, the head of state and his wife said.

Four years after the Obama family’s comrades Poe and Sunny left, Champ and the couple’s other dog, the Major, marked the return of the dogs to the White House.

Donald Trump interrupted an old tradition by spending his entire mandate in Washington without a pet.

“He wanted to be wherever we were and he did everything better immediately when he was next to us,” the presidential couple said in a statement.

Biden’s other dog, the Major, was the first presidential animal to pass through a shelter.

He bit each of the two White House workers within weeks, who were sent to animal training classes.

