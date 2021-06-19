Scottish supporters covered the streets of London with plastic waste and used bottles after a big improved party on Friday evening, marking the reunion with England (0-0) in a major international match.

The Dorton Army came out on top (0-0) on Friday to support Scotland against England. The almost continuous rain between Thursday night and the long-awaited kick-off of this match did not dampen the enthusiasm of the supporters. It must be said that the two teams have not met in a big match since Euro 1996, which was marked by this famous goal by Paul Gascoigne, who won 2-0. Friday had no goals, the show was outside Wembley Stadium, on one side of the crowd.

A festive atmosphere of good nature

With only 2,600 Scottish fans able to get tickets, Dorton Army soldiers lined up to enliven the streets of the English capital, mingled with the jerseys of the three Lions of English. They moved an estimated 25,000 Scots. As soon as they arrived at St. Bangras or King's Cross, they set the tone for a beautiful setting and many songs honoring Ka. Dorton Team.

The atmosphere was of a very good nature in a festive atmosphere during the meeting. The crowd, described by police as "turbulent", destroyed traces of its passage after the festivities. Scottish football fans help clear up piles of rubbish scattered across central London sites ahead of the England game.